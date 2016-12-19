Which Amazon Kindle is best for you? Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage or Kindle Oasis?

The Kindle reader is one of the most popular choices for ebook reading, letting you read your favourite books on a digital device, without the drawbacks that come with using a tablet or smartphone.

Not only is the Kindle power efficient, meaning it will last weeks and in some cases months on a charge, but it's connected, meaning you can easily download new books - plus it's incredibly easy to use, with seamless integration with your Amazon account.

Amazon's Kindle selection has evolved since the first inception, making these readers better in many areas, bringing the display closer to the experience of reading on paper, and adding plenty of new features.

The real decision is which model you should buy. There are currently four models of Kindle offered by Amazon: the refreshed, 2016 version of the Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Voyage and the Kindle Oasis. Here's how they break down.

6-inch screen, 167ppi

No illumination

Wi-Fi only

From £56.99

The basic Kindle comes with the huge advantage of being the cheapest of the lot. Starting at £56.99, it's £50 cheaper than the next model up, so it's a veritable bargain. It's worth noting, however, that the £56.99 version comes with "special offers". These are basically adverts that show on the Kindle when the screen is in sleep mode. Opt to go without these adverts and it's £69.99.

The all-new Kindle still has a 6-inch E Ink Pearl display with no illumination, but is now lighter and thinner than the model it replaced. The screen has a 167ppi resolution which is plenty sharp enough for reading, although the contrast isn't quite as high as the Paperwhite, Voyage or the Oasis, and the fonts are a little softer.

It is a touchscreen device and comes with built-in Wi-Fi meaning you can connect to the internet to update your books. The internal storage will hold thousands of books - which has also had a bump for the new edition - and the battery will see you through weeks of use.

6-inch screen, 300ppi

Front illumination

Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + 3G

From £104.49

The big difference between the Paperwhite and the regular Kindle is the illuminated display. This isn't rear illumination like you'll find on a tablet or phone, instead it's lighting that shines across the display so you can see the words. That means you can read in low light or the dark, ideal for reading in a tent, on a plane at night and so on.

The 6-inch E Ink Carta display offers 300dpi and has better contrast than the regular Kindle, meaning whites are brighter and blacks are deeper. Again, this is a touchscreen device, integrated with Amazon to deliver your books, and a battery that lasts for weeks.

The Paperwhite also comes in Wi-Fi or 3G options. The latter has the advantage that you're always connected, meaning that if you finish your book lying on the beach in Spain, you can browse and buy the next bestseller and get reading. The 3G option costs a little more to buy initially, but there's no ongoing costs, it's a free connection.

6-inch screen, 300ppi

Adaptive illumination

Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + 3G

From £169.99

The Voyage is an evolution of the Paperwhite and offers many of the same experiences. It has the same 6-inch Carta E Ink display with 300dpi and illumination, but with a difference: it's adaptive, changing automatically to suit the environment you're in. That will give a lovely soft illumination when it's really dark, so it doesn't dazzle and strain your eyes, changing as the environment does for optimal reading conditions.

Not only that, but the build is a step above the Kindle Paperwhite too. On the Voyage there's a flat front, ditching the plastic bezel for a slicker, cleaner design. This design integrates page turning sensors that react to pressure, meaning there's no need to tap on the edge of the display, you just press a little harder and the page turns.

Again, there are Wi-Fi or 3G options, offering the same benefits as the regular Paperwhite.

6-inch screen, 300ppi

Front illumination

Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + 3G

From £269.99

Top of the Kindle offering is the Oasis. It is the lightest and slimmest Kindle, as well as the most expensive. Like the Paperwhite and the Voyager, the Oasis has a 6-inch display with 300ppi also with front lighting, although it's not adaptive like the Voyage.

The Oasis offers a revolutionary design. All the components are housed within one edge, while physical buttons have been introduced for page turns, although you can also use the touchscreen too. It has been designed for easy one-handed use and there is an accelerometer on board to allow you to use it left- or right-handed.

As the Oasis is smaller, it offers a two-week battery life on its own but it comes with a battery cover in the box that will provide an extra seven weeks use. This fixes in place using magnets, waking up the display when opened and comes with a leather cover in a range of colours.

The Kindle Oasis comes in a Wi-Fi model or 3G models. It's a premium experience, but an expensive device.

