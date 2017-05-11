Win a Huawei P10Pocket-lint
Pocket-lint has teamed up with Huawei to bring you the chance to win a Huawei P10, a phone that brings beautiful hardware and the latest advances in software in one slim, cutting-edge design.
Featuring new Leica rear and front cameras, the P10 offers an unmatched photography experience with enhanced portrait features to produce artistic photographs in Leica image style.
Combined with the latest Kirin 960 high-performance processor, the Huawei P10 has the power to match its looks and photography excellence. In addition, to ensure that it is always topped up, the Huawei P10 comes complete with Huawei’s own SuperCharge technology and a large 3,200 mAh battery, meaning there is always plenty of power on tap.
So for keen photographers who are on-the-go and need power and battery life to get them through their day, the Huawei P10 has it all.
All you've got to do to be in with a chance of winning, is answer one simple question. Entries for the competition must be in by the Midnight (GMT) on the 31 May 2017. Usual Pocket-lint terms and conditions apply.
Good luck.
Win a Huawei P10
