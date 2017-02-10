Win a littleBits Gadgets and Gizmos Kit

Win a littleBits Gadgets and Gizmos KitlittleBits
Pocket-lint has teamed up with littleBits to offer you the chance to win one of two Gadgets and Gizmo Kits, designed specifically to help children learn how to invent new things.
The Gadgets and Gizmos Kit can be used to create a bubble blower, remote control car and a new take on a classic pinball machine, along with nine other projects. Each one has its own detailed set of instructions to keep your young budding inventor engaged for hours.
To be in with a chance of winning one of two sets, simply answer the question below before midnight on the 17 February 2017 (GMT). We will announce the winner shortly after.
Good luck!
Usual Pocket-lint T&Cs apply
